Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ms Reginah Mhaule pays a courtesy call on the Governor of Maharashitra, Shri Vidyasagar Rao, in India. Picture: Jacoline Schoonees/DNS

JOHANNESBURG – The focus will be on Africa when South Africa’s deputy minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Reginah Mhaule, who is paying an official visit to India, attends the Raisina Dialogue which starts on Tuesday and ends on Thursday. The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference of geopolitics and geo-economics and annually attracts high-level participants from all over the world, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said in a statement on Monday.

The theme for this year’s meeting is “A World Reorder: New Geometries, Fluid Partnerships, Uncertain Outcomes."

As the conference focuses on Africa, Mhaule will utilise the platform to highlight key issues at the heart of South Africa’s foreign policy including advancing the African Agenda, regional integration and conflict prevention and peace-building.

She will also have an opportunity to engage with her Indian counterpart, the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, General Dr VK Singh.

Enhancing the trade and commercial relationship between South Africa and India, growing foreign direct investment and partnering in areas beneficial for both countries, such as skills exchange, are some of the issues that will be discussed.

The two countries share a common vision on a range of global issues and closely cooperate in various multilateral fora, such as BRICS, IBSA, G20 and IORA.

Mhaule also aims to promote South Africa as a destination for trade, investment and tourism and to advance foreign policy objectives during high-level meetings with business sector representatives and Think Tanks in Mumbai.

African News Agency (ANA)