File image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - The city of Cape Town has won the accolade for ‘Best City’ for the sixth consecutive year, while South Africa was voted second in the award for ‘Best Country’ at the recent Telegraph travel awards in London, the country's tourism agency said. The country was beaten to the top honours by New Zealand in the awards, which were voted for by 50,000 readers and are considered one of the most prestigious media award programmes in the United Kingdom, South African Tourism said.

South Africa was also highly-commended in the ‘Best Long-Haul Destination for Families’ category at this year’s Family Traveller Awards held in London last month, where a record 54,000 members of the public voted for their favourite family-friendly travel operators, destinations, attractions and accommodation.

"We’re delighted that South Africa has been recognised in some of the UK’s most prestigious consumer travel awards, as a result of our continuous PR and marketing efforts in the UK," SA Tourism hub head for the UK & Ireland Tolene Van der Merwe said.

"To have been highly commended in the Family Traveller Awards feels particularly rewarding following the recent announcement that South Africa is relaxing its immigration requirements for children entering the destination."

"We look forward to welcoming even more families from the UK & Ireland and worldwide to experience our wonderful country," van der Merwe added.

- African News Agency (ANA)