SA tourism industry hails new government white paper

Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) and Tourism Business Council of South Africa yesterday welcomed the publication of the Department of Tourism’s White Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in South Africa. Fedhasa said the paper acknowledged the tourism sector’s significant contribution to South Africa’s gross domestic product (8.2%) and job creation (employing 1.7 million people in 2023), looks at current challenges and opportunities, and provides a strategic roadmap for the industry – so it can realise its full potential.

Rosemary Anderson, Fedhasa National chairperson, said the publication of this white paper had come at an exciting time. “Minister Patricia de Lille retained her portfolio as Minister of Tourism in the Government of National Unity, which has brought consistent leadership, a new Board at South African Tourism, and, together with Minister Leon Schreiber at Home Affairs, a real commitment to supporting the digitalisation of immigration procedures, including e-visas, for key source markets,” she said. Particularly significant for Anderson, is the level of consultation and participation in the development of the white paper. “It’s been nearly 30 years since the last tourism white paper. It is significant. And it’s important that it was a consultative and collaborative process…The industry now needs to throw its support behind the initiatives laid out in the document, including the development of enhanced standards, so that we can ensure the safety and well-being of guests and visitors across South Africa.”

Anderson believes that the new white paper puts the spotlight firmly on the role-and potential-of tourism and hospitality in South Africa. “The sector feels poised for real growth. Fedhasa will continue to advocate on behalf of our members, work with Minister de Lille wherever possible, and collaborate with our partners, including The Restaurant Collective and SA Chefs Association, to meet the goals and objectives set out in the white paper – for the benefit of all.” Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO, said the publication of the white paper was highly significant as it provided a clear guide on the policy direction the sector needed to pursue.

“It also outlines high-level potential solutions to some of the key challenges facing the industry. The next step is to ensure that legislation is developed to support the key elements in the white paper. We must also remain mindful of the changing global landscape to avoid limiting ourselves when transitioning to the next stage, which is the legislative framework. “Furthermore, it is essential that the tourism master plan is aligned with the white paper. The white paper addresses long-term policy considerations, and the master plan must determine whether these can be implemented in five-year increments to achieve the broader vision and goals,” Tshivhengwa said. Regarding the visa reforms, TBCSA said the simplification of the visa application process, with more relevant and streamlined criteria for those still requiring visas to South Africa, is a major and progressive step forward. This can only lead to an increase in tourist numbers, and it is something that should be applauded.