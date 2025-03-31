SA Tourism promises to deliver world-class Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 in Durban

SA Tourism has said they were on course to deliver a world-class Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 in Durban in May. SA Tourism on Friday said that since registration opened over 500 exhibitors from 19 African countries have already registered and more than 650 hosted and non-hosted buyer applications have been received from across the globe.

It said that the countdown was on, and with just 45 days to go until Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025, solid plans are underway for what promises to be another successful show. “From 13–15 May, with BONDay kicking off on 12 May, the city of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province will welcome delegates from all over the world to an unforgettable showcase of Africa’s rich tourism offerings,"it said. SA Tourism added that it was fully committed to delivering a world-class event that not only highlights Africa’s diverse travel experiences but also serves as a powerful platform for forging meaningful partnerships and driving business opportunities.

“South African Tourism has established an industry-led Advisory Committee reinforcing its commitment to partnership and collaboration and ensuring the seamless execution of this global travel trade event.” SA Tourism said that while there had been some early challenges in the planning, the team had doubled its efforts, working tirelessly to ensure that this year’s show not only meets but surpasses expectations. “Since registrations for Africa’s Travel Indaba opened in February, the response so far has been positive with over 500 exhibitors from 19 African countries already registered and more than 650 hosted and non-hosted buyer applications received from across the globe,” it said.

“This impressive response sets the stage for an exceptional trade floor, brimming with opportunities to connect, collaborate, and celebrate Africa’s tourism story.” SA Tourism added that applications are still open for hosted and non-hosted buyers and they also extend a special invite to domestic and regional buyers to apply. “In the year of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, we’re proud to show the world our country’s capability in hosting leading global events. Africa’s Travel Indaba is more than a trade show — it’s a celebration of our continent’s vibrancy, resilience, and unmatched travel experiences.”

Jeannie Sarno, Umhlanga Tourism chairperson, said that Africa’s Travel Indaba is probably one of the most important events of Durban. “This international event allows buyers and sellers to link up under one roof to see what exactly is available in the tourism industry and they get to experience the Durban hospitality whilst they are here.” Sarno added that they encouraged suppliers and tour operators to offer pre- and post-Indaba activities and encourage Durban to be welcoming to visitors during that week.

Brett Tungay, chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) East Coast, said that the Travel Indaba has recovered strongly since the Covid-19 pandemic. “We had very good numbers in attendance in 2024 and in 2025 we are expecting to see even stronger numbers. The Travel Indaba is an extremely important event not only for KZN but for exposing South Africa as an international tourist destination. The Indaba also brings in travel buyers from across the world that actually experience the amazing offerings of KZN.” Tungay added that KZN has brilliant game parks, beaches, mountains, and historical battlefields.

“The more we expose travel agents and wholesale buyers to the product the better chance we have to sell KZN and the more international tourists we will have coming to us.” Dr Vusumuzi Sibiya, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), said that the tourism economy held unlimited potential in creating sustainable jobs for citizens, and platforms such as Africa’s Travel Indaba were an effective way to showcase tourism assets to a captive audience. “With Durban playing host to this event, which is one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar, we’ve been given a great opportunity to introduce tourism organisations and key stakeholders to the unique tourism assets found on the KZN South Coast.”