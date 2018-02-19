JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism said on Monday a 60-member delegation which is on a five-city roadshow to India had successfully completed the Delhi leg.

South African Tourism is the tourism marketing arm of the government, and the annual roadshow has already been to Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and will be travelling to Ahmedabad after the Delhi tour.

“The Indian market has not just grown considerably since our entry in 2005, demands of Indian travelers are in a constant and rapid state of evolution even today," Hanneli Slabber, regional general manager, Asia/Australasia/Middle East at South African Tourism said.

"This makes cross sharing of insights, trends and observations between our Indian and South African partners extremely crucial. We have had South African products being tailored to suit these specific needs as a testament of the value proposition we see in the market.”

The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates that travel and tourism directly and indirectly contributed more than R400 billion or about 9.3 percent to South Africa's gross domestic product in 2016 and more or less the same last year.

- African News Agency (ANA)