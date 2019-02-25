JOHANNESBURG – Business leaders have gathered on Monday at the Sandton Convention Centre, where they participated in Meetings Africa's Business Opportunities Networking Day (BONDay). BONDay is Africa’s premier business events trade show, which is hosted by South African Tourism. It aims to unlock potential and build long-lasting partnerships.

The trade show was created in response to the high interest and growing recognition that Africa had received from the global meetings industry, making it a sought-after event that contributes towards Africa's economic growth.

South African adventurer and motivational speaker,Sibusiso Vilane, who was one of the first South African's to climb Mout Everest, spoke at the opening session of Business Opportunities Networking Day (BONDay).

The chief executive for brand at SANLAM, Nhlanhla Mbhele was also one of the speakers who gave insight into how mentorship and coaching contributes to business growth.

The event is expected to consist of a two-day trade show which will have a variety of meetings, such as BONDay and Educational Day, which were executed in conjunction with the key industry associations that included SAACI, SITE, EXSA, Event Greening Forum and ICCA.

The event was a chance to meet industry professionals that showcased Africa’s diverse business events and tourism offerings.

Exhibitors and attendees of the events will be given a platform to showcase their offerings to African associations, and international and local corporate planners.

BONDay granted business owners the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals as well as high-profile speakers and first-hand advice on how to advance your business growth.

