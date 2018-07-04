JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's trade and industry department said it would in partnership with the department of small business development, the Eastern Cape provincial government and Buffalo City municipality host a two-day broad-based black economic empowerment summit aimed at creating and developing entrepreneurs in rural and township communities.

It said the July 19-20 summit would also create a platform for all three spheres of government and the presidential BEE advisory council to enter into dialogue with the private sector and the general public.

"These engagements and discussions will be critical in ensuring that an all-inclusive society that is economically developed and sustainable is achieved,” trade and industry minister Rob Davies said.

The government has highlighted the need to encourage entrepreneurship to help create jobs in a country grappling with unemployment of around 27 percent of the labour force.

- African News Agency (ANA)