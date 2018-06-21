The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Bulelani Magwanishe. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's deputy trade and industry minister Bulelani Magwanishe will lead a mission to India to woo investment in the pharmaceutical sector, the department said on Thursday.

"India’s pharmaceutical sector is ranked third globally and the investment mission is strategic in terms of our industrial policy objectives of building a manufacturing capability as a world class hub for the African continent," it said.

Leading Indian companies that already have a presence in the South African market include Ranbaxy, Cipla, Dr Reddy and Aurobindo.

The Asian country is the largest provider of generic drugs globally.

- African News Agency (ANA)