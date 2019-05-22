GTS facilitates diverse networking, business and trade opportunities. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – Business opportunities, networks and knowledge for entrepreneurs and owners of small- and medium-sized businesses will be the key focus of the 2019 Global Trade Show of Networking and Match-Making South Africa in July, organisers said. The July 29-31 exhibition showcases thousands of products across various import and export opportunities and connects people seeking to establish, grow or diversify a business with the right people, said Anina Hough, a director at GTS Africa which organises the show.

“Access to markets and strong networks are two of the main obstacles currently facing entrepreneurs and small- to medium-sized businesses,” Hough said.

"The Global Trade Show of Networking and Match-Making South Africa offers a unique platform for entrepreneurs to explore local and international markets, as well as to develop vital business linkages across the globe."

"Embassies, trade missions, government, parastatals, associations and companies all support GTS, giving entrepreneurs and other business owners much-needed access to many markets – provincial, local, continental, regional and international," Hough added."

With more than six million people in South Africa currently unemployed and youth unemployment currently at 3.3 million, the show aims to play a significant and constructive role in addressing this.

One of the themes this year will highlight intra-African trade, in addition to trade between Africa, South Africa and the rest of the world.

"We aim to maximise trade opportunities – locally, continentally and globally – so that our economy can grow and more jobs can be created,” Hough said.

She said as many as 95 percent of exhibitors at last year's show had generated leads, with several of these deals concluded at the event.

African News Agency (ANA)