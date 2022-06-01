SA trade surplus narrows markedly to R15 billion in April

SOUTH Africa recorded a trade surplus of R15.49 billion in April, which narrowed from a revised surplus of R47.20bn in March, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) said yesterday. Lara Hodes, an economist at Investec, said the surplus “narrowed markedly” and the outcome was below Bloomberg consensus expectations of a R20.2bn surplus.

Exports dropped 19.1 percent month on month to R151.79bn, while imports were down 2.9 percent at R136.3bn. Sars data indicated that all key export categories declined on a month-on-month (m/m) basis. Base metal exports declined by 27 percent m/m, followed by mineral product exports which slid by 26 percent m/m.

Hodes said, “While South Africa, a key commodity exporter, has seen some benefit from robust minerals and metals prices, structural constraints have limited optimal production. The energy intensive mining sector is particularly afflicted by electricity supply shortages with heightened rotational load shedding a persistent feature.” She said similarly, all major import groups declined over the month, barring chemical products which increased by 13 percent m/m. The deterioration in the trade balance was in line with the results of the ABSA Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey, which saw the PMI gauge fall markedly in April on sharp declines in new sales orders and business activity.

