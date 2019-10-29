SA unemployment rate reaches an 11-year high
The number of #unemployed people in South Africa increased from 4,5 million in Q3:2009 to 6,7 million in Q3:2019.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/l4DZ7DhD1n#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/ZVakg2aNQK
The #unemployment rate has remained high over time. There has been 0,1 of a percentage point increase between Q2:2019 and Q3:2019.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/l4DZ7DhD1n#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/rmKmA3k5r9
The working age population (15 - 64 years) in Q3:2019 was 38,6 million.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/l4DZ7DhD1n#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/oaI2aaN4Wr
Those with higher levels of education have higher labour force participation rates and labour absorption rates #unemployment #StatsSAhttps://t.co/Ag2FQ3ixqH pic.twitter.com/Vm8PE0Wv7i— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019
Black African #women are the most vulnerable with an #unemployment rate of over 30%. Followed by Coloureds & Indians/Asians with a rate of 23,7% & 18,2% respectively.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/l4DZ7DhD1n#StatsSA
There is a difference of almost 49 percentage points in the #unemployment rates of those aged 15-24 and 55 -64 #StatsSA https://t.co/Ag2FQ3ixqH pic.twitter.com/RqMr5h3SY4— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019
Young females aged 15 – 24 are most vulnerable to NEET (Not in Education, #Employment or Training) #youthunemployment #StatsSA https://t.co/Ag2FQ3ixqH pic.twitter.com/UFJWnKH26p— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 29, 2019