SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 26 July 2019 - Stock - Sir Lowry's Pass Village is a town near the base of Sir Lowry's Pass, about 60 km from Cape Town, South Africa. Wild flowers grew in profusion on the mountains and hills around the village and selling them was a major source of income for the villagers in the early 1900s. Today the little village is flanked by up-market residential estates and various wine farms. Today the town's people are mostly impoverished, living is shacks with an unemployment rate of 40% of its people. Sir Lowry's Pass Road - Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA). South Africa's unemployment rate rose to 29 percent of the labour force in the second quarter of 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's unemployment rate rose to 29 percent of the labour force in the second quarter of 2019 from 27.6 percent in the first three months of the year, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

"This is as a result of an increase of 455,000 in the number of people who are unemployed and an increase of 21,000 in employment," Statistics South Africa said in its latest quarterly labour force survey.