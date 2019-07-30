South Africa's unemployment rate rose to 29 percent of the labour force in the second quarter of 2019. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's unemployment rate rose to 29 percent of the labour force in the second quarter of 2019 from 27.6 percent in the first three months of the year, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

"This is as a result of an increase of 455,000 in the number of people who are unemployed and an increase of 21,000 in employment," Statistics South Africa said in its latest quarterly labour force survey.