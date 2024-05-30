SA vegetable market outperforms fruit market, Namc report

The vegetable market outperformed the fruit market in February this year as it generated revenue of R345 million from selling 22 001 tons of produce, compared to the fruit market which generated R219m in revenue from selling 53 526 tons of produce. This was according to the analysis of the Smallholder Market Access Estimates (SMAE) across National Fresh Produce Markets (NFPMs) in South Africa during February this year.

It was published by the National Agricultural Marketing Council (Namc) on Tuesday. Namc’s Bernard Manganyi said this trend was consistent across most markets, with vegetables consistently surpassing fruits in both revenue and quantity. “Comparing the month-on-month changes, the market value of fruits decreased by 1.34% and vegetables by 1.68%. However, the volume of fruits increased by 0.58% and vegetables by 1.31%,” Manganyi said.

The SMAE focused on the top 20 vegetables across selected fresh produce markets based on revenue and volumes sold. The data revealed the presence of 96 different vegetables across 15 fresh produce markets, of which only the top 20 have been visualised. The analysis reveals that potatoes dominate the market with a 44.13% share, followed by tomatoes at 14.81% and onions at 11.42%, while peppers and carrots contribute 4.6% and 4.39%, respectively.

These five vegetables collectively account for approximately 79.35% of the SMAE. The SMAE was concentrated in four markets, namely Johannesburg, Tshwane, Durban, and Cape Town, which account for 84.7% of smallholder market access estimates, while the remaining 15.7% was distributed among other markets. The compiler of the report noted that the distribution of smallholder market access estimates in terms of volume may differ from that of revenue, as certain vegetables, despite being high in weight, may not necessarily translate to high revenue.

Meanwhile, the SMAE for fruits in terms of revenue was with bananas and apples dominating the fruit market, accounting for 25.28% and 14.9% of SMAE, respectively. Grapes, mangoes, and nectarines have improved in rankings compared to January and February 2024, contributing approximately 14.90%, 10.61%, and 8.08%, respectively. This shift was attributed to the harvest season, which commences in November and peaked between December and February.

The distribution of smallholder market access estimates for fruits across outlets follows a similar trend as vegetables, with Johannesburg emerging as the leading market followed by Tshwane, Cape Town, and Durban. Manganyi said the presented data showed the concentration of market access in major markets, limiting opportunities for smallholders and exposing them to volatility. “The dominance of a few commodities indicates a lack of diversity in the market, increasing susceptibility to price fluctuations,” he said.