CAPE TOWN - South Africa will use its chairmanship of the African Union to promote the economic empowerment of women, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.
"With the African Continental Free Trade Area coming into operation this year, we have an opportunity to ensure that women and women-owned businesses are able to meaningfully benefit from what will be the world’s largest common market for goods and services," Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter.
"Just as there can be no real gender equality without economic emancipation for women, so too there can be no sustainable economic growth for any country unless women are full and equal participants."
Ramaphosa will travel to Addis Ababa at the end of the week to attend the summit where South Africa takes of the AU for the coming year.
He pointed out that this coincides with the end of the African Women’s Decade and the 25th anniversary of the World Conference on Women, where UN member countries adopted the Beijing Platform for Action towards greater equality and opportunity for women.