JOHANNESBURG - The South African wine industry on Friday announced that it has joined other liquor industries in introducing a new code that will serve as a guideline for responsible marketing of alcoholic products.
The group launched the Code for Commercial Communications under the auspices of Aware.org, with the aim to provide clear guidelines for the responsible marketing of wine and other liquor products.
"The wine industry supports the code wholeheartedly," said managing director of Vinpro, Rico Basson.
"We understand the necessity of self-regulation in an environment in which the misuse of our products can have far-reaching negative effects. By adhering to the code, each cellar, retailer and marketing agency takes ownership and commits to being more mindful of the way in which we present our products to the general public."
Basson said that the code was the outcome of a two year consultation process between the alcohol sector and various national departments amidst proposed legislation that aims to restrict the marketing of liquor products.