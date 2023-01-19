SA wishes China, its main trade partner, well for Year of the Rabbit

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on a charm offensive on Wednesday as he extended his best wishes to China, South Africa’s largest trading partner, as the country celebrates its Chinese Lunar New Year, the “Year of the Rabbit” and Annual Spring Festival. The rabbit is the symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity in Chinese Culture, thus 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope.

South Africa valued the vibrant economic relations and political co-operation that characterise its partnership with China, he said. According to data from the General Administration of Customs of China, South African exports to China showed an 83.2% year-on-year (y/y) surge in 2021 to $15.89 billion (about R230bn), while South African imports from China grew by 52.4% y/y to $9.43bn, resulting in a trade surplus in South Africa’s favour of $6.46bn. Ramaphosa, on behalf of South Africa, expressed his wish that the advent of the Year of the Rabbit would endow citizens of China with the longevity, peace and prosperity associated with the zodiac sign for the year ahead.

Ramaphosa said: “My dear brothers and sisters from China and all Chinese communities around the world: I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year and a prosperous Spring Festival 2023. “As we enter the New Year, we are also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of South Africa and the People’s Republic of China in 1998,” he said. Ramaphosa also said South Africa would succeed China as chair and host of the next BRICS Summit (taking place this year) “during which we hope to receive His Excellency President Xi Jinping in South Africa. These occasions provide ample cause for celebration.”

Chetan Sehgal of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust said this week that given the steep declines in emerging markets in the latter months of 2022, and a strong start to the year, the Year of the Rabbit might well require investors to be flexible and opportunistic. He said, “The pattern of post Covid-19 consumer spending in emerging markets has been characterised by a surge or ‘revenge spending’ in the initial phase of economic reopening, followed by a slower pace of growth. The slowdown was due in part to rising inflation and higher interest rates which crimped real purchasing power. “China is expected to follow a similar pattern of post-Covid consumption, with consumers enthusiastically pursuing ‘revenge spending’ in the year of the rabbit. This will be driven in part by the estimated RMB6.6trn in excess savings that has been built up during three years of zero-Covid.”

