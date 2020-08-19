SA women beating the odds to become financially savvy

JOHANNESBURG - Recent trends are showing that South African women are becoming more financially savvy and that many are in control of their finances despite running single-headed households. Research by direct life insurer 1Life Insurance shows that 12 percent more women had life cover than men. 1Life said 48 percent of the sampled women were single, divorced or widowed, with majority between the ages of 35 – 44, where many were reliant on their own income. 1Life chief executive Laurence Hillman said their research indicated that South African women were in tune with their long-term financial needs. Hillman said women had also been more careful about keeping their life cover in place during Covid-19 compared to their male counterparts.

“Women are a fundamental pillar to the economic growth of the country and we believe that these stats not only indicate the importance of such cover in the female consideration set when it comes to their financial future, but also that, despite very challenging times, financial wellbeing and making sure their dependents are taken care of is mission critical for South Africa’s women,” Hillman said.

“Women are paid 28 percent less than males counterparts in South Africa as well as live longer, and need to make their money and investments stretch further.”

Employment equity, gender pay gap, in South Africa is still a big corporate failure despite the government’s efforts to balance income disparities.

PwC’s 12th edition of the “Executive Directors: Practices and Remuneration Trends Report” released earlier this month painted a bleak picture of the pay gap between men and women.

It showed that only 6 percent of the 329 chief executives at JSE listed companies were women as only 19 women were in an executive position at the JSE listed companies.

“Without meaningful representation, a gender pay gap analysis of individual positions is not useful, as comparing a male median income with the median of the much smaller female group cannot be viewed as a fair comparison,” the report read.

FNB Fiduciary’s head of operations Matlhodi Leteane said women were increasingly becoming economically active participants.

“This backdrop also highlights that with increasing levels of education on financial products, solutions and general money management skills, more women are safeguarding their individual and families’ financial interest,” Leteane said.

“Increasingly women are looking to ensure that the basis of their financial circumstances are well covered given the tough times that we are going through.”

