SAA enters critical week in funding search

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways administrators said they will decide within the next week whether to sell or liquidate the insolvent carrier if R10.5 billion ($620 million) pledged by the government fails to be delivered.

The business-rescue practitioners have placed SAA under care and maintenance in the meantime, suspending all operations, while they wait for the state to come up with the required package, according to a letter to creditors sent on Tuesday.

“Certain funders have indicated a willingness to provide a portion of the funding” subject to certain conditions, the administrators said, without giving further detail. How to proceed if a cash injection doesn’t come to fruition may include a sale of the carrier or its assets, with liquidation another option, they said.

The fate of SAA has become an emotive topic in South Africa as the country struggles to recover from Covid-19 and an economy that was in recession even before the virus hit. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has made the resuscitation of the airline a major priority, but Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has made clear he does not support further bailouts with limited state funds needed elsewhere.

The National Treasury said in July it would help “mobilize” funding, and Gordhan’s Department of Public Enterprises has repeatedly claimed to have received numerous approaches from interested private backers. Yet no formal offer has been placed more than two months later, and it’s not clear whether backing will be secured, despite some interest from Ethiopian Airlines Group.