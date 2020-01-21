“The airline is aware of reports suggesting that it will cease operations. Where there may be flight schedule amendments, such operational changes will be managed and communicated in accordance with the industry norms and practices,” the airline, which is in business rescue, said.
SAA is one of several state entities struggling with debt after years of mismanagement.
Lenders agreed in December to provide R2bn to enable SAA to continue to operate, while the government committed an equal amount. However, the funds from the government had yet to be paid, as of yesterday.
A Sunday deadline for the funding had been extended after the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) pledged to continue trying to persuade the National Treasury to come up with the money.