JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways could receive some of the funding needed to avert its collapse from the Development Bank of Southern Africa, a state-owned financier, two people familiar with the situation said.
While the amount is yet to be decided upon, the national carrier, which is in a local form of bankruptcy protection, needs the money to continue operating. It has already canceled some flights this month after the government missed a deadline to provide 2 billion rand ($136 million).
Spokespeople for South African Airways and DBSA couldn’t immediately comment. They said they may respond later.