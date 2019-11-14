The South African Airways Pilots’ Association stands firmly behind calls by Numsa and SACCA for strong, accountable leadership at SAA. Picture: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Airways Pilots’ Association (Saapa) stands firmly behind calls by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) for strong, accountable leadership at SAA.



Saapa said in a statement, "We call for the appointment of an appropriately qualified CEO with experience in the aviation industry, and for a skills audit to be completed by an independent agency. Indeed, these were the precise demands SAAPA submitted to the SAA leadership back in August. Since the departure of former CEO Vuyani Jarana, each SAA union has repeatedly called for the appointment of accountable and capable leaders. These pleas have fallen on deaf ears and, as a result, the airline has sunk deeper into the abyss. SAA is broke because of the political interference of the Dudu Myeni-era and the continued mismanagement of the airline since her departure."



