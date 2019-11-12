JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) could cut more than 900 jobs as it restructures to stem severe financial losses, it said in a statement.
SAA said it had started consultations with its more than 5,000 staff and was talking to labour unions.
At a media briefing later on Tuesday, SAA said the restructuring plan will be finalised by March next year and should save the firm 700 million rand ($47 million).
"If you look at the 944 employees (who could lose their jobs), it's estimated, depending on how the process pans out, it could save the company about 700 million rand," said Martin Kemp, chief executive of South African Airways unit Air Chefs.
He did not clarify whether the amount would be a recurring or one-time saving.