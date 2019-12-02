South African Airways (SAA) is to "go through a radical restructuring process which will ensure its financial and operational sustainability", the public enterprises department announced on Sunday. African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA - South African Airways (SAA) is to "go through a radical restructuring process which will ensure its financial and operational sustainability", the public enterprises department announced on Sunday. SAA had been through difficult challenges over the years, and more particularly in the past few weeks, the department said in a statement.

The strike initiated by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) caused immense damage to the reputation, operations, and the deterioration of the finances of SAA.

"SAA, therefore, cannot continue in its current form. The airline group will now go through a radical restructuring process which will ensure its financial and operational sustainability. There is no other way forward," the department said.

Government was committed to a viable, sustainable, profitable national airline. In pursuance of this, various options were being explored. Over the past few days there had been intense discussions with lenders to secure the necessary funds to cover the operational and structural transition over the next few months.