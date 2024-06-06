SAB bets on new alcohol-free Corona beer to meet low-consuming Gen Z demands

IN A BID to meet the evolving needs of its consumers, increase choice and moderation, South African Breweries (SAB) has introduced a new alcohol-free beer as the brewer sees a growing market in the 0% alcohol beverages. SAB yesterday said the Corona Cero, with Vitamin D, would grow its portfolio of global brands that resonate with South Africans and meet their changing consumption needs

“This alcohol-free beer broadens the consumer choice and is a pronounced expression of our commitment to ensuring moderation,” said Zoleka Lisa, vice-president of corporate affairs at SAB. “We have always maintained that beer is a beverage of moderation, and this now provides consumers with even more options. Furthermore, it encourages a culture of responsibility among South Africans, which we are deliberate in enabling at SAB.” Corona Cero shares the essence of the premium Corona beer.

Significant shifts in the beer consumption sector have driven SAB’s move to introduce Corona Cero to South Africa. According to a report by GlobalData, Gen Z, particularly in South Africa, is showing a marked preference for non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages. Joining this shift are millennials who are embracing this trend of substitutes, wanting the choice of non-alcoholic or low-alcohol beverages on occasion.