CAPE TOWN - The SABC reportedly had to go above and beyond in order to bring journalist and television radio personality, Robert Marawa back with a three year deal that is allegedly worth more than R5 million.

Marawa’s return was announced by SABC COO, Chris Maroleng on Friday, reports Sunday World.

Marawa’s multi-million rand three-year deal will reportedly commence on June 1 2018 until May 31 2021 with a rate of R7 000 per shift. Notably, each show is two hours.

This will reportedly make Marawa the second highest paid sports radio presenter at the SABC, with a monthly salary of R154 000 and an annual salary of R1.8 million.

In July last year, the SABC parted ways with Marawa. According to reports, SABC Sport accepted his decision to repudiate his contract with the SABC, which he entered into with SABC Sport on the 6th of June 2017.

The SABC reportedly engaged Marawa several times to try and remedy the situation.

Sully Motsweni, Group Executive: Sport stated: “Marawa contributed immensely to the Sport brand within the organisation, especially on radio station Metro FM. It was hard for us to accept but we concede to his decision”.

The SABC thanked Marawa for his service to SABC Sport and Radio at large and the corporation just last year wished him well in his future endeavours which just so happens to be at the SABC.

READ ALSO: How Sully Motsweni allegedly milked SABC

ALSO READ: Mara-why? SABC poised to fire Robert Marawa

TOP STORY: Government comes out unscathed after wage increase - Analysts

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE