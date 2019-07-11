Mugwena Maluleke. Supplied

The general secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) has been appointed a non-executive director to the interim board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the National Treasury said on Thursday. In a statement, the Treasury said Mugwena Maluleke's name was erroneously omitted when an interim board of directors for the PIC was announced on Wednesday by finance minister Tito Mboweni.

Maluleke holds a BA degree, a primary teacher diploma, a Master in Labour Law degree, and a Master in Business Management degree. He was a teacher, head of department and a spokesperson at the Gauteng department of education district office.

The interim board of the PIC -- Africa's largest asset manager which handles South African government workers' pension funds -- will serve a period of 12 months, from July 12 to July 31 2020. The chairperson and deputy chairperson will be elected at the first meeting to be convened by the interim board.

The new members of the interim board are Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Irene Charnley, Tshepiso Moahloli, Maria Ramos, Barbara Watson, Ivan Fredericks, Zola Saphetha, Bhekithemba Gamedze, Angelo David Sabelo de Bruin, Bonke Dumisa, Makhubalo Ndaba and Reuel Khoza.

Two more members, Pitsi Moloto and Xolani Mkhwanazi, both have been re-appointed as board members.

Mboweni said on Wednesday the board members had his my full support.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters has however slammed Ramos's appointment, saying the former Absa Bank CEO was conflicted and would not defend the interests of civil servants and the PIC.

