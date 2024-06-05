Saice calls for urgent infrastructure reforms

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) yesterday called for urgent infrastructure reforms to foster economic growth and improve living standards. SAICE said in a statement that Sekadi Phayane-Shakhane, SAICE’s CEO, addressing the Big 5 Construct South Africa’s Stakeholders Engagement Forum, said, “Infrastructure contributes significantly to human development, poverty reduction, and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Despite the progress made in the last 30 years of democracy, South Africa faced numerous challenges hindering sustainable growth, she said. The 4th SAICE Infrastructure Report Card (IRC) of 2022 had awarded an overall grade ‘D’ to South Africa’s public infrastructure, indicating it is "at risk of failure." Phayane-Shakhane said: "Infrastructure is not coping with normal demand and is poorly maintained," stressing the urgent need for action to avoid risks to the public.

Nevertheless, she said the IRC had identified pockets of excellence in national roads, airports, and heavy haul freight lines, reflecting successful investments in economic infrastructure. Comparatively, Saice said South Africa ranked fourth in the Africa Infrastructure Development Index (AIDI) with 80% as of 2022, following Seychelles, Egypt, and Libya. However, certain sectors still experienced poor access and inequality. Phayane-Shakhane said innovative funding mechanisms, good governance and building a professional sector was needed.