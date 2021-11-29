Salba welcomes Ramaphosa’s decision to accelerate vaccinations in response to new Covid-19 variant

The South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA) has welcomed the Government’s decision to ramp up the vaccination campaign in response to the Omicron Covid-19 variant. This comes after the President’s Sunday night address, where he announced that South Africa will remain at alert level one of lockdown but will look to increase vaccination rates.

SALBA CEO Kurt Moore said the economic recovery of the alcohol, tourism and hospitality sectors is paramount in protecting employment and growing the economy to pre-covid-19 levels. “We recognise that the vaccine response can and should run in parallel with the economic recovery. The alcohol industry has been and is still committed to playing its part in increasing the uptake of Covid-19 vaccinations,” said Moore. According to the SALBA, any further responses to the growth in infections should avoid sudden restrictions because they would cause needless financial shocks to businesses and their employees.