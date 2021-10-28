Sanlam's partnership with UCT Online High School to provide scholarships to fund 100 high school students

Sanlam Group announced this week that it has partnered with the UCT Online High School to provide scholarships to talented young South Africans from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. It said the new Sanlam UCT Online High School Scholarship Programme would provide 100 academically strong pupils, who may otherwise not had the chance to realise their potential, with 100 percent of their high-school tuition over a five-year period – an investment of R14.5 million from Sanlam.

Applications were open to Grade 7 pupils from now until mid-November for admission to Grade 8 in 2022. Applicants for scholarships would require a 70 percent or above pass rate in both English and maths in their most recent round of assessments in Grade 7. Additionally, they must have obtained a minimum overall average of 70 percent in their latest school report. Applications can be made www.uctonlinehighschool.com/sanlam-scholarships.