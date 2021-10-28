Sanlam's partnership with UCT Online High School to provide scholarships to fund 100 high school students
Sanlam Group announced this week that it has partnered with the UCT Online High School to provide scholarships to talented young South Africans from historically disadvantaged backgrounds.
It said the new Sanlam UCT Online High School Scholarship Programme would provide 100 academically strong pupils, who may otherwise not had the chance to realise their potential, with 100 percent of their high-school tuition over a five-year period – an investment of R14.5 million from Sanlam.
Applications were open to Grade 7 pupils from now until mid-November for admission to Grade 8 in 2022.
Applicants for scholarships would require a 70 percent or above pass rate in both English and maths in their most recent round of assessments in Grade 7. Additionally, they must have obtained a minimum overall average of 70 percent in their latest school report.
Applications can be made www.uctonlinehighschool.com/sanlam-scholarships.
The UCT Online High School was launched in July. Cape Town-based education technology company, Valenture Institute, has collaborated with UCT by making use of its proprietary learning technology, analytics and pupil support model at the forefront of online and blended learning.
Sanlam’s group human resources director, Jeanett Modise, said: “For us, this is about establishing a diverse and transformed talent-pipeline of the future skills that South Africa so desperately needs. There are many academically gifted learners in our country who may not have access to the level of education that will help them realise their full potential. By providing their tuition, these learners have a greater chance at accessing world-class private schooling – and a future where they can live with confidence.’’
