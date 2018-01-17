South-African interest rates could be kept higher by the MPC of the South African Reserve Bank in order to attract capital inflows; this is according to international financial services company, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).







The central bank’s monetary policy stance aims to keep inflation in the target range of 3%-6% annually, in order to protect the value of the currency and purchasing power of South African consumers.





The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as party president at the African National Congress (ANC) elective conference has been viewed as market-friendly; lifting investment confidence and hoisting the rand to R12.30-R12.40/$ in the early weeks of January, from R14.40/$ in November 2017.



