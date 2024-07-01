Sars announces start of the 2024 eFiling tax season

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced July 15, 2024 as the start of the eFiling tax season for provisional and non-provisional taxpayers who are required to file in a tax-return form. Auto-assessments for an expanded pool of taxpayers will run from July 1 to 14, 2024.

Sars said taxpayers whose contact details, including email address and cellphone number as well as banking details that have changed must update these details on eFiling or on the SARS MobiApp to facilitate an easy and seamless tax efiling season. The update of this information goes a long way to preventing fraud and identity theft, it said. Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has assured taxpayers that Sars remains committed to its goal of making the eFiling tax season for standard taxpayers an invisible process that requires little or no action from the taxpayer, due to the use of big data, machine-learning and algorithms.

“In line with the strategic objective of making it easy and simple for taxpayers to meet their legal obligations, Sars is proud to announce that the pool of taxpayers who will be auto-assessed will increase to about 4.8 million this year compared to about 3.8 million taxpayers last year. “Taxpayers who agree with the auto-assessment do not have to do anything. If a refund is due, it will be paid within 72 hours. If tax is due to Sars, the taxpayer must make the payment by the due date,” Sars said. If a taxpayer does not agree with the auto-assessment, they should make all applicable changes and file their return the normal way via eFiling or the Sars MobiApp on or before October 21, 2024 which is the closing date for non-provisional taxpayers.

Filing season dates: Auto-assessment notices: July 1 to 14, 2024.

Individual taxpayers (non-provisional): July 15, 2024 to October 21, 2024.

Provisional taxpayers: July 15, 2024 to January 20, 2025.

Trusts: September 16, 2024 to January 20, 2025. Commissioner Kieswetter said, “The large number of digital platforms available to taxpayers reinforces the trend of a decreasing number of taxpayers needing to visit branches and wait in queues.” It is expected that in the first two weeks of July and the first two weeks of October, as many taxpayers rush to engage Sars there may be instances where taxpayers may need to wait longer than usual to be serviced.

Taxpayers who are auto-assessed but who wish to claim the solar-tax rebate must complete their tax return and file it in the normal way. More information on the solar-tax rebate is available on the Sars website at sars.gov.za. Taxpayers can also contact Sars through the Sars Online Query System. The Sars Online Query System is an easy-to-use online platform on Sars’s website (https://tools.sars.gov.za/soqs).

Taxpayers can use this service without going into a Sars branch or calling Sars. The Sars Online Query System enables taxpayers to: Submit a payment allocation query.

Request your tax reference number.

Submit supporting documents if Sars has asked you to do so.

Report a new estate case.

Update registered representative.

Request your tax-compliance status.

Verify your tax-compliance status.

Check if a taxpayer is due for an auto-assessment, which can only be done once the auto-assessment process starts on July 1. Additional information in the form of questions and answers can be found on the Sars website Tax Season | South African Revenue Service (sars.gov.za).

Taxpayers can also engage Sars through the Lwazi Chatbot or the Live Agent function on eFiling and the Sars MobiApp. Commissioner Kieswetter urges taxpayers to be transparent and accurate when filing their tax returns to enable a constructive relationship with Sars. “The use of technology and data has enhanced Sars’s ability to detect instances of non-compliance. Taxpayers must not inflate their expenses and underdeclare their income to obtain impermissible refunds. Not including rental income is an example. Such actions will make the taxpayer potentially guilty of fraud,” he warned.