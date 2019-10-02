Sars has terminated the services of suspended executive Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane with immediate effect. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has terminated the services of suspended executives Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Luther Lebelo with immediate effect. In a brief statement released on Wednesday Sars said the Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter was committed to the important work of rebuilding internal and public confidence in the revenue service.

“Accordingly, following interactions and information exchanged between Sars and Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Luther Lebelo … through their legal representatives, it has been concluded that Sars and Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Lebelo … should, and have agreed to end the employment relationship with immediate effect,” reads the statement.

Sars said it would not proceed with further actions against Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Luther Lebelo in pursuance of allegations against them respectively and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Lebelo, a former group executive of employee relations, was placed on suspension in July alongside former chief officer for governance, international relations, strategy and communications Hlengani Mathebula.