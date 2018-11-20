Sars said on Tuesday it was embarking on a nationwide awareness campaign to remind taxpayers of their obligation to submit outstanding returns. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG -The South African Revenue Service said on Tuesday it was embarking on a nationwide awareness campaign to remind taxpayers of their obligation to submit outstanding returns. The three-week campaign is targeted primarily at businesses to encourage compliance regarding Corporate Income Tax (CIT), Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE).

"Although tax season closed on 31 October 2018, those who missed the deadline are still expected to file all outstanding tax returns, and administrative penalties may be imposed for failure to file," the department said.

SARS said taxpayers who did not submit their returns would be charged an administrative penalty ranging from R250 to R16 000 per month.

Meanwhile, Sars reported last Thursday that it had achieved 30 successful convictions in VAT and Personal Income Tax fraud cases, involving R65 billion between April and September this year.

This represents a 100 percent success rate in convictions relating to the fraud cases that were investigated by Sars criminal investigators and finalised by the courts during this time, according to Mogola Makola, the chief officer of enforcement, revealed.

- African News Agency (ANA)