Sars said it was crucial for employers to submit their annual reconciliation within the deadline and issue their employees with IRP5/IT3 certificates. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has reminded employers of the fast-approaching deadline for all employer annual reconciliation declarations, employee tax certificates (IRP5/IT3) and where applicable tax certificate cancellation declarations for the period March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019, which must all be submitted by May 31. Sars said it was crucial for employers to submit their annual reconciliation within the deadline and issue their employees with IRP5/IT3 certificates detailing all employer/employee-related incomes, deductions and related taxes.

These are the main documents required for individual taxpayers to file their personal income tax returns from July 1.

By requesting a statement of account after a submission on the eFiling online platform, employers are able to view outstanding debt, outstanding returns and unallocated payments.

Sars said declarations would be submitted online as manually completed payroll tax forms were no longer accepted.

“Employers are encouraged to avoid the last-minute rush and ensure time for corrections, if required,” it said.

African News Agency (ANA)