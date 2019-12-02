Individual taxpayers have two days left to file their personal income tax returns via eFiling or the SA Revenue Services (Sars) MobiApp. Photo: Ziphozonke Lushaba/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Before tax season closes on Wednesday, individual taxpayers have two days left to file their personal income tax returns via eFiling or the SA Revenue Services (Sars) MobiApp, the revenue service announced on Monday. The revenue service said R21.3 billion has been paid out in refunds since July 1.

“The deadline applies to non-provisional taxpayers, as well as those provisional taxpayers who opt to file at a branch. Provisional taxpayers using eFiling have until 31 January 2020 to file,” Sars said in a statement.

With digital filing still available, Sars said it expected an estimated 1 744 535 as of November 8, 2019 of the outstanding returns to still be submitted through these channels. Sars reminded taxpayers who were yet to file, that tax season for 2019 had been designed to make filing a return simple and easy.

Should the extended electronic filing period not be used, administrative penalties will be levied for every month the return is outstanding.