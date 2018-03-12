CAPE TOWN - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has pledged to submit the Hogan Lovells Report and the Advocate Terry Motau Disciplinary Hearing Report to the Standing Committee on Finance on Friday, 16 March. This was after Mr Makwakwa wrote a letter to Commissioner authorising him to submit the said report.





According to a Sars statement, in a significant development, it must be noted that Jonas Makwakwa has agreed that details and information on his personal tax affairs related to the investigation on this matter be divulged and shared with the Finance Minister, Nhlanhla Nene, SCOF Chairman, Yunus Carrim and members of his committee.





"Sars recently wrote to the SCOF Chair to convene a panel of legal experts to advise Parliament, Financial Intelligence Centre and SARS to find legal counsel on the matter. Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane read directly from an 11 March 2018 letter submitted by Makwakwa where he conceded that his tax audit reports can be shared with the Minister and SCOF. Sars has also noted media reports about the alleged link between Makwakwa and NCIS, one of the 8 agencies appointed through a legitimate procurement process for debt collection of over R16.6-billion of outstanding debt owed to Sars," Sars said in a statement.





Sars said that it will immediately investigate the matter for a speedy and concise resolution of the matter.









This comes after Sars commissioner Tom Moyane and his team were briefing Parliament's standing committee on finance which has for months been asking for a report by an international law firm, contracted by the revenue service, to investigate Makwakwa who was flagged, along with his girlfriend Kelly-Ann Elskie, by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) as having made several suspicious deposits into their personal bank accounts, as well as the report of a discliplinary committee that cleared the two.





"Sars is willing to bare its soul.," Moyane said while he tried to sketch out a pretext to the Makwakwa matter. MPs were too impatient to listen insisting they had been going around in circles for months. What they wanted was clear concise answers to their questions.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE