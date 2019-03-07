JOHANNESBURG – The South Africa Revenue Service (SARS) said on Thursday taxpayers had until month end to pay outstanding debt and avoid incurring penalties and interest. "Taxpayers are warned that there will be high traffic on the networks and are urged to make payments early ... to avoid possible network delays," it said, singling out in particular value-added tax submissions and payments, excise duty payments and provisional tax payments.

SARS also reiterated that it was a criminal offence not to submit tax returns when due and that legal action could be taken against those not paying taxes.

The agency has several options to collect the debt, including collecting it from entities holding money on behalf of taxpayers such as employers and banks, having defaulters blacklisted or attaching and selling their assets.

Taxpayers who did not submit their returns would be charged an administrative penalty ranging from R250 to R16 000 per month.

African News Agency (ANA)