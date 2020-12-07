SARS warns about fraudsters promising refunds

PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service on Monday warned taxpayers to be wary of people posing as tax practitioners or experts and promising to help them secure refunds from the agency.

“Businesses and other organisations must also beware of third parties such as unknown payroll companies who offer to assist them with their PAYE [Pay-As-You-Earn] submissions,” SARS said in a statement.

It said it was inundated with desperate calls from honest taxpayers who had fallen victim to these criminals and scammers who pocketed the refunds for themselves and their accomplices as they often operated as syndicates.

In some cases, these fraudulent submissions were the cause of delays experienced by law-abiding taxpayers in getting their refunds, because SARS had to verify the information.

“Taxpayers who willingly participate in such fraudulent activity in expectation of an illegal refund will be prosecuted along with the scammers,” the revenue service warned, urging honest citizens to report such criminal activity.