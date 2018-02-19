Ramaphosa made mention of the inquiry during his maiden





Ramaphosa said the commission was requested by finance minister Malusi Gigaba and would ensure the restoration of credibility of the tax authority.





“We must understand that tax morality is dependent on an implicit contract between taxpayers and government that state spending provides value for money and is free from corruption,” said Ramaphosa during his address.



“Sars wishes to reiterate that it is committed to its role as an efficient and effective tax authority that collects revenue to support government's developmental agenda‚” the statement reads.

.

“True to this commitment, SARS will cooperate fully with the inquiry as soon as the terms of reference are finalised and received from the Presidency or National Treasury.”





SARS says inquiry will assist its employees and leadership in identifying areas in which they require improvement.





“Added to that, the inquiry will assist SARS to clarifying a number of misconstrued issues including dispelling the perception and continued negative media narrative that has the potential to dent the legitimacy of the organisation.”





The focus for Sars in the next coming weeks will be to meet the R1.2-trillion revenue target set in October's medium-term budget policy statement.





State of the Nation Address last week.