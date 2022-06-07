SA’s 2022 vintage will wow consumers with exceptional quality wines

SOUTH Africa’s 2022 vintage would wow consumers with exceptional quality wines, albeit from a somewhat smaller grape crop than last year, according to the annual South African Wine Harvest Report. Conrad Schutte, a consultation service manager of the wine industry body, Vinpro, said harvest time was delayed on average by 10 to 14 days.

“A cool season and moderate weather conditions in most regions during harvest time slowed down ripening, which gave vines the opportunity to develop stunning flavour and colour in this year’s wine grape crop,” Schutte said. The 2022 wine grape crop was estimated at 1 378 737 tonnes, according to industry body Sawis (South African Wine Industry Information & Systems) of May 25, 2022. This was 5.5 percent smaller than the 2021 crop, but still larger than the five-year average of 1 346 024 tonnes.

The smaller wine grape crop was attributed to a decline in the overall vineyard area due to the uprooting of vineyards, disease pressure caused by untimely rainfall just before or during harvest time, and isolated cases of sunburn as a result of heatwaves in certain regions. Schutte said South Africa’s wine industry was spread over a wide range of cultivation areas with diverse climatic conditions that affected the harvest differently in each region. “Most wine grape growing regions yielded a smaller crop, except for the Cape South Coast and Stellenbosch regions.”

Vinpro said wine lovers were in for a treat when buying wines from the 2022 vintage. “We’re really seeing striking colour and flavour extraction from grapes in the cellar, thanks to a cooler season that slowed down ripening and provided the opportunity for these components to develop optimally,” Schutte said. Early cultivars were harvested at good flavour and sugar concentrations, with lower acidity and higher pH. Later cultivars benefited from dry, moderate temperatures during ripening, which led to full ripening at good sugar and alcohol levels.

The wine production for this year, including juice and concentrate for non-alcoholic purposes, wine for brandy and distilling wine was expected to amount to 1 072.4 million litres at an average recovery of 778 litres per ton of grapes. Siobhan Thompson, the chief executive of WoSA (Wines of South Africa), said despite this year’s harvest being slightly more challenging for winemakers, Vinpro had already had the opportunity to taste some of the first releases of white wines, which had shown superb quality and were likely to aid the premiumisation of the category. “While we are still seeing a continued interest in South African sauvignon blanc and chardonnay, the continued challenges faced by exporters due to the global shipping chain constraints is somewhat of a dampener, which the industry hopes to mitigate in due time,” Thompson said.

South Africa is the eighth biggest wine producer worldwide and produces about 4 percent of the world’s wine. The wine industry contributes more than R55 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and employs close to 269 000 people throughout the value-chain, of which more than 80 000 work on farms and in cellars. In December last year, Vinpro said this industry had not only lost more than R10 billion in sales revenue, but also seen significant job losses and suffered international reputational damage due to the Covid-19 induced alcohol bans. For this growing season, Vinpro said most regions had sufficient water to apply post-harvest irrigation and fertiliser.