SA's current account deficit narrows sharply in third quarter

South Africa's current account deficit narrowed sharply in the third quarter of 2023, to 0.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) from a revised 2.7% in the second quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday. In rand terms, the current account recorded a deficit of R19.3 billion for the July-September period from a revised R185.2bn deficit in April-June.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a deficit of R111.2bn or 1.9% of GDP in the third quarter. The trade surplus grew to R189.1bn in the third quarter compared to R22.2bn in the second quarter. "The value of merchandise imports decreased more than that of goods exports," the South African Reserve Bank said in a statement accompanying the data.