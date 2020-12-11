SA’s current account swings into huge surplus in Q3

JOHANNESBURG - THE current account swung into a huge surplus in the third quarter, as exports jumped following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, central bank data showed on Thursday.

South Africa shut down much of its economy at the end of March in one of the world's strictest lockdowns. The curbs, which disrupted its ports, have been gradually lifted.

The current account recorded a surplus of 5.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter from a deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP in the previous three months.

As a percentage of GDP, the surplus was the highest since the third quarter of 1988.

The rand value of the current account surplus — at R297.5 billion in the third quarter — was more than four times the size of the previous largest surplus of R63.4bn, recorded in the first quarter of 2020.