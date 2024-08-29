SA’s deciduous fruit industry decline will lead to job losses, warns agricultural economist

Agricultural economist Dr Heinrich Jantjies has warned that the decline in South Africa’s deciduous fruit (peaches, pears, apricots, mixed fruit) canning industry, which has been evident since 2016, will lead to job losses and losses in foreign exchange earnings if allowed to persist. Jantjies, the group risk, safety and security director at Tiger Brands, who recently obtained his doctorate in Agricultural Economics at Stellenbosch University on the topic of competitiveness in the deciduous fruit canning value chain, said the country cannot afford the above-mentioned situation.

One of the key recommendations of a new study at Stellenbosch University was that industry leaders, in collaboration with the Government of National Unity, should craft and implement a Deciduous Fruit Canning Industry Recovery and Competitive Plan (DFCIRCP) to enhance the sector’s competitive performance and create a basis of growth and economic development within the full value chain. “The DFCIRCP can build a shared vision and strategic actions with government support, public-private partnerships, and alignment with the National Development Plan and the National Agro-Processing Master Plan to stimulate competitive growth in the industry,” Jantjies said. Jantjies explored the ways to measure and analyse the competitive performance of South Africa’s deciduous fruit industry, with a particular focus on the canning and processing sector. The investigation spanned from the early 1960s to the early 2020s. Jantjies also compared canned deciduous fruit with other major local fruit/vegetable export-driven enterprises, such as apples, plums, citrus, wine and avocados.

He used surveys, questionnaires, focus group discussions and interviews with selected experts and industry executives and leaders to collect his data. Jantjies said his study revealed that the deciduous fruit canning industry had remained resilient and very competitive and despite many global and local structural changes, managed to outperform competing agro-industries. “The deciduous fruit industry was found to be highly competitive, with fluctuations, with canned fruit, such as peaches, pears, apricots, and mixed fruit, generally performing better in terms of competitiveness than most other fruits, except for fresh citrus and plums,” he said.

“It commands a leading position in South African agribusiness and supports growth in foreign exchange earnings, employment – providing jobs to more than 7 500 people in the Western Cape – and related rural development.” He said that, each year, the industry exports about 85% of its products. “In 2021, the export value of canned fruit was $112 million (approximately R2 billion), with canned peaches leading at $47.6m, followed by pears, mixed fruit, and apricots. This is an increase from $94.7m in 2002, though lower than the peak of $186.2m in 2010.”

Jantjies said different factors enhanced and constrained the industry’s competitiveness and resilience. He said well-developed industry infrastructure, the availability of storage and handling facilities, competition in international markets, bargaining power of canning firms, relationships with international retail markets and agents, and access to and availability of renewable energy were some of the factors that help the industry to remain competitive. “On the other hand, things like a lack of innovation in canning technology, a lack of local sales and access of new competitors in the local market, the possibility of land expropriation without compensation, the impact of climate change on fruit yields, and negative perceptions associated between canned fruit and health constrain the industry’s competitiveness.”

Jantjies suggested proposals that could help the industry stay competitive. He said the industry should focus on reducing high transaction and administration costs and effort; intensifying efficiency through smart technological innovations; creating business-friendly environments; continuously upgrading the skills of employees; enhancing the efficiency and effectivity of processing firms; improving growth in the local market by making canned deciduous fruits more accessible to lower-income groups; and targeting emerging markets such as India and China, while maintaining a strong presence in established markets. “The industry should also assist with the promotion of improved distribution and logistics infrastructure and constant maintenance thereof. Improving access to railway facilities and upgrading and investing in trade facilities in our harbours will be required.