



For their research, the group looked at the price of property per square metre all over South Africa.





They then pinpointed these three prime locations:





1. The Atlantic Seaboard, Cape Town, including Bantry Bay, Clifton, V&A Waterfront and Camps Bay.

2. Umhlanga

3. Central Sandton





According to the research group, Cape Town's prime apartment prices have slightly dropped from about R75 000 per square metre in December last year to about R72 000 per square metre at the moment (March 2018).





New World Wealth said that this is probably because of the drought crisis in the city which has hurt the residential market. The Mother City also had a bad holiday season (December/January) with a number of travellers staying away from Cape Town due to the drought.





The prices for prime apartments in Central Sandton were also down in comparison to last year December. In December 2017 the price was R34000 per square meter and now it is R33000 per sqaure metre.





Umhlanga was the only location that an increase in comparison to the numbers from last year. The group attributed the increase to fact that a lot people are travelling to KZN instead of drought impacted Cape Town.





Prime area ZAR per sqm 2017 ZAR per sqm 2018 200sqm Apartment Price Atlantic Seaboard, Cape Town 75 000 72 000 15 000 000 Umhlanga 36 000 37 000 7 200 000 Central Snadton 34 000 33 000 6 800 000

South Africa's most expensive streets





Street Suburb, City 200 sqm Apartment Price (ZAR) ZAR per sqm The Ridge & Cliff Road Clifton, Cape Town 19 000 000 95 000 Victoria Road Clifton and Bantry Bay, Cape Town 18 400 000 92 000 V&A Marina, Dock Road, Clifton, Cape Town 18 000 000 90 000 Nettelton Road, Clifton Clifton, Cape Town 17 400 000 87 000 Clifton Road, Clifton, Cape Town 17 000 000 85 000 Kloof Road Clifton and Bantry Bay, Cape Town 16 800 000 84 000 Ave St Leon Bantry Bay, Cape Town

16 000 000 80 000 De Wet Road Bantry Bay, Cape Town

15 600 000 78 000 Ave Marina Bantry Bay, Cape Town

15 200 000 76 000 Ocean View Drive Bantry Bay, Cape Town

15 000 000 75 000





Outside of Cape Town, two streets were ranked as the most expensive including Beachyhead Road, Plettenberg Bay where a 200 sqm apartment costs R8,6 million or R43 000 per sqm. The other street is Lagoon Drive in Umhlanga where a 200 sqm apartment costs R7,2 million or R36 000 per sqm.





South Africa's most expensive suburbs





Suburb 200 sqm Apartment Price

(ZAR) ZAR per sqm Clifton 16 400 000 82 000 Bantry Bay 15 200 000 76 000 Fresnaye 12 200 000 61 000 Camps Bay 11 200 000 56 000 Bakoven 11 200 000 56 000 Llandudno 10 800 000 54 000 Granger Bay 10 800 000 54 000 Mouille Point 10 400 000 52 000 Greenpoint 9 600 000 48 000 City Bowl in Cape Town 9 400 000 47 000 Three Anchor Bay 8 000 000 40 000 Umhlanga 7 200 000 36 000 Seapoint

7 000 000 35 000 Bishopscourt 7 000 000 35 000 Central Sandton 6 800 000 34 000 Constantia 6 400 000 32 000



Durban developments





Although Cape Town may be home to the country's most expensive streets, Durban's hotel developments are making it the city to keep an eye on.





According to the ManpowerGroup South Africa Managing Director, Lyndy van den Barselaar Durban will be developing key tourism projects including the St Lucia Eco-Hotel and the Durban Film City.





Durban is expected to have infrastructure projects worth more than R50 billion according to van den Barselaar.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

