SA’s PMI expands again in March

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) expanded for third month in a row in March as new sales and exports rose with the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, a survey showed on Thursday.

The index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, rose to 57.4 points in March from 53.0 points in February.

The survey showed a broad-based improvement, with all of five subcomponents in survey improving, with only the employment sub-index remaining below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The jump in new sales order was mainly driven by strong exports, the survey said, reflecting "the recent better-than-expected manufacturing PMI readings in Europe", according to Absa.

South Africa's trade surplus widened to 28.96 billion rand ($1.96 billion) in February, more than double the surplus in the previous month, extending a trend that began in May last year.