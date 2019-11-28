INTERNATIONAL - Sasol Ltd., South Africa’s second-biggest producer of greenhouse gases after Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., pledged more clarity on plans to reduce its impact on the environment.
The company, which together with Eskom also produces pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and particulate emissions, said its long-term strategy will be released in November next year.
Sasol has already pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 10% by 2030 in its inaugural climate-change report released this year.