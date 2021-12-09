Sasol partners with NRF in boost to SA’s science and engineering research

The NRF-Sasol Foundation Scholarship Programme’s target is to sponsor at least 102 candidates over the next three years from 2022, with nearly half of them being Master’s and doctoral students. The partnership aims to bolster the number of science researchers from historically disadvantaged universities as well as Black and/or female scientists and those living with disabilities.

SASOL, through its Foundation and Research & Technology function, this week signed two significant co-operation agreements with the National Research Foundation (NRF) to jointly sponsor and support South Africa’s next generation of science and engineering researchers.

The second agreement was with Sasol’s Research and Technology (R&T) function to provide funding and strategic support for research in science and engineering areas that could enable South Africa’s energy transition as well as the development of its green economy. Sasol R&T would also provide support in the form of student and research departments mentoring and industrial exposure.

“The NRF acknowledges the significant contribution these agreements will make to enhance excellence in research, and especially the significant impact to the transformation of the South African research and education system,” said Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo, the chief executive of the NRF.

The organisation said for more information on these two initiatives, as well as to apply for the NRF-Sasol Foundation Scholarship, interested candidates must go to www.nrf.ac.za.