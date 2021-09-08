Sasria in talks with Treasury over larger bailout

SASRIA, South Africa’s state-owned insurance company, is in talks with the National Treasury for a larger bailout than the R3.9 billion already promised, its managing director told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. Sasria, the only insurer covering political violence in Africa’s most advanced economy, has suffered a sudden deterioration in its financial position after some of the worst violence in the post-apartheid era erupted in July soon after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

More than 300 people died and around 3 000 shops were looted in the immediate aftermath of Zuma’s arrest, with anger over entrenched poverty and inequality fuelling the violence. The economic impact in the two worst-hit provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is estimated at tens of billions of rand. “The R3.9bn that we are talking about will not be enough on claims between R20bn and R25bn,” said Cedric Masondo, managing director of Sasria. “The liquidity is not as big a problem for us as solvency ... because we need to recapitalise the business. When we had a good balance sheet of R10bn, the riots wiped out that balance sheet so we need to recapitalise,” he said.

Using a R20bn claims figure, Masondo said preliminary figures suggested Sasria would need an injection of around R5.6bn to meet regulatory solvency. “If the claims are above R25bn we need probably (an) additional R7bn,” he said. Last month, Masondo said Sasria would increase its premiums to cover a rise in reinsurance costs linked to the July riots.