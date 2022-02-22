Sasria pays R17.1 billion in July unrest claims

Sasria continues to take notable steps as it seeks to fully address all claims emanating from the July unrest. The total quantum of all combined claims is R33,833 billion and Sasria has so far managed to pay out over R17,190 billion in just over six months, with R16,643 billion still to be paid out.

It must be noted that as promised last November, 80% of all claims under R30 million have been settled. By the end of March 2022, Sasria intends to have paid R27 billion of the R33 billion, should all claim processes be met. The remaining claims will be those which require the rebuilding of infrastructure, which take time. Cedric Masondo, Sasria’s Managing Director, said “we have made a commitment that all the claims would be addressed as we put our clients first. It’s encouraging to see this kind of progress when it comes to all the claims that have been paid. We acknowledge and would like to thank the National Treasury for their assistance and support, which has been enormous and highly efficient.”